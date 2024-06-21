Chicago Dogs Drop Series Opener Against Kane County

June 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Chicago Dogs drop series opener against Kane County, 5-2.

After taking three out of four games against the Lincoln Saltdogs, the Chicago Dogs continued a long homestand, taking on the Kane County Cougars for three games.

In the first game of action, the Dogs selected Matt Walker to start on the mound. Walker recently transitioned from the bullpen to the starting rotation, switching places with Jason Bilous.

When asked about Walker's move to the rotation, Chicago Dogs manager Jeff Isom credited Walker's successful mechanics.

"I like his delivery. It's free and easy. He seems to command that strike zone pretty well."

Walker looked solid in his third start of the season, throwing six innings of two run ball, striking out four.

The Dogs kept it a tight game while Walker was on the mound, scoring a run in the fifth and sixth innings. Most notoriously, Jacob Teter hit his 11th home run of the season, a leadoff solo blast.

Teter, who has been incredible all season long for the Dogs, has proven himself to be quite the player. Teter does not only shine at the plate, but the first baseman has an incredible glove, making highlight plays daily.

Once the bullpen was called after Walker's six innings of work, Walker's strong efforts slowly washed away. Bilous and Cal Djuraskovic, the first two out of the bullpen, gave up three runs over two innings, a deficit the Dogs failed to recover from.

The Dogs will look to even out the series in game two, with Steven Lacey on the bump.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.