Monarchs' Lead Slips Away in Chicago

June 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Travis Swaggerty drove four runs, but the Kansas City Monarchs didn't have enough in their series opener at Chicago Friday night

Kansas City dropped the first of a 2023 Championship Series rematch, falling to the Chicago Dogs 6-4 at Impact Field. Swaggerty's four RBIs were a season high.

The Monarchs wasted no time, with five straight hits to open the night. Swaggerty launched a three-run homer the opposite way to make it 3-0 Monarchs in the first inning.

It was Swaggerty's fourth home run of the month and fifth overall.

Kansas City (19-18) got the next RBI from Swaggerty in the fifth inning, recording an infield single to score Channy Ortiz from third. The former Pittsburgh Pirate is now up to 25 RBIs this season.

Chicago (18-19) showed their pop, launching six extra base hits off Monarchs starter Connor Curlis. Antonio Barranca and Brantley Bell each launched go-ahead home runs to give the Dogs the lead in the fourth and fifth innings.

Narciso Crook's team-leading 13th home run of the year gave the Dogs insurance in the bottom of the eighth.

