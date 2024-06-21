Hart's Big Night Powers Birds to Rivalry Win

June 21, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux City, IA - Mike Hart went 4-4 with three runs batted in and reached base five times as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Sioux City 6-3 on Friday.

Hart opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning. Jordan Barth added to the lead with an RBI single in the fifth before Josh Rehwaldt blasted a two-run homerun. Hart drove in two more with a single an inning later.

Sioux City finished the game with three unanswered runs but could not overcome a strong outing from Ty Culbreth. The left-hander allowed a run on five hits over six innings to earn his team-leading fifth victory.

The Canaries are now 21-14 and will look to clinch the three-game series when the two teams meet on Saturday at 6:05pm.

