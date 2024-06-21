Chicago Dogs Take Series Finale 7-4, Securing the Series Win over Lincoln

Chicago Dogs take series finale 7-4, securing the series win over Lincoln.

Following a morning game full of struggles on both sides from Chicago, the Dogs had plenty of time to rest before the series finale.

In the series finale, the Dogs offense attacked Lincoln starting pitcher Zach Keenan early, scoring two first inning runs off of the righty. Runs were supported by first inning hits from Nick Dalesandro, Brantley Bell, Narciso Crook and Jacob Teter.

The Dogs bats continued, adding five additional runs in the fourth inning. A rally started by a Zion Pettigrew solo home run to left field was carried on by big hits from Dusty Stroup, Dalesandro, Bell and Teter.

Teter's hits in the first and fourth innings totaled five RBI's across the day. Teter has been red hot as of lately, batting 13 for 30 with 14 RBI's in his last eight games.

Seven early runs on the board from the Dogs were a huge support to Dogs starting pitcher Kenny Serwa. Serwa's low walk rate has helped him excel throughout the season, eating a good chunk of innings in each start.

Serwa looked strong in the series finale, lasting six innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

Davis Pratt was called in as the first reliever of the game for the Dogs, allowing one run over two innings. Pratt, who hadn't been used yet in the Lincoln series, was used on three separate occasions in the Dogs previous roadtrip in Milwaukee and Kane County.

The Dogs turned to the big man, Joey Marciano, to finish out the evening. Marciano, who's shined in the closer position, has led his team to a 10-2 record in games played in, prior to the finale against Lincoln.

Marciano got it done for Chicago, striking out one and walking one, locking in the Dogs victory. Marciano earned his 10th save of the season, now leading the American Association.

The Dogs will stay at home, hosting Kane County for a three-game weekend series.

