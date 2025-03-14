Oakland Roots SC Ready for Seaside Showdown at Monterey Bay FC

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Following a season opening loss in Irvine, Oakland Roots are set for their second USL Championship fixture of the 2025 season as they prepare to visit Seaside, California to do battle with pacific coast rival Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, March 15th at 7 PM PT.

Oakland heads to Seaside holding a 2-1-3 record versus Monterey Bay all-time, and seeking to reverse their fortunes against Monterey Bay FC after going winless in their last three meetings. Like Roots, Monterey Bay will also be seeking their first win of the 2025 campaign after falling 0-1 to San Antonio FC in their season debut on March 8th.

Providing a spark to the club in their last contest was the return of midfielder/forward Wolfgang Prentice, who scored Roots' first goal of the season - and the third of his career with the club - just 15 minutes into his 2025 debut. Prentice last featured for Oakland during the 2023 season.

Roots will look to their new-look roster to change the general fortunes of the club after winning only one of their last 10 matches dating back to last year.

But help is also on the way, as Roots have still yet to see the debuts of newcomers Jürgen Damm, Peter Wilson, and Bobosi Byaruhanga - each bringing with them league-winning pedigrees.

Saturday's contest in Seaside represents the final match on the schedule before Roots return to Oakland for their home opener versus San Antonio FC at the Oakland Coliseum on March 22nd at 7 PM PT.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.