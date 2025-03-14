Everything You Need to Know Before OCSC Takes on Lexington SC

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, March 15 (7:30 PM PDT)

Where: Championship Soccer Stadium (Irvine, CA)

How to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, KCAL+, ESPN+

Available in the U.K: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC is back home on Saturday night looking to build upon their 4-2 win over Oakland Roots SC. The home opening win is the first win for the club at home on opening night since 2014. OCSC will be back in blue on Saturday night wearing the first new kit of the 2025 season. The "Back in Blue" kit commemorates the club's origins as the LA Blues and the 2021 championship kit. It is a bold reminder of the triumphs OCSC has achieved and the future we're building. It also is a tribute to the beautiful sea and sky, the blue gradient represents a powerful visual connection to our environment.

OCSC is off to a hot start and hoping to see more of the offensive output of March 8th with another exciting match against Lexington SC. OSCS currently sits in 1st place in the west and Lexington SC is in 2nd. This is the first year for Lexington in the Championship and last week's 2-0 win over Hartford was a statement win announcing the arrival of a new competitive team in the Western Conference.

OCSC will need to continue its high press, fast-paced, and possession-dominant offense while working to stifle the speed and experience of a new and unseen Lexington side. Look for stand-out performances from Cameron Dunbar, Nico Benalcazar, Kyle Scott, and Colin Shutler as OC looks to continue its reign at the top of the West.

Saturday is a Beer Fest event featuring unlimited tastings of 50+ craft beers, seltzers, and more. VIP doors open at 4 PM, general admission gates will be at 6 PM and kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

NEW TEAM ALERT!

In 2025 Lexington SC moved from USL League One to the Championship. In 2024 Lexington finished 9th in League One. This will be the first meeting between OCSC and Lexington SC. Make no mistakes, Lexington is a competitive team with a strong roster of well-known players, and they are coming off a big opening week 2-0 shutout victory over Hartford Athletic to start their Championship campaign. Lexington SC is built to compete, and their solid mix of USL veterans and young new players should make for an exciting match on Saturday night.

2024 Laegue One Regular Season Record: 5-11-6

Goals Scored: 33 I Goals Allowed: 42 I Clean Sheets: 3

Players to Watch:

D Joe Hafferty

M Speedy Williams

NEW YEAR, NEW CREW

Orange County SC enters the 2025 season on an eight-game unbeaten streak in regular season play. The club finished the 2024 season on a hot streak and looks to continue that momentum into the new campaign. The offseason saw the return of a number of strong experienced pieces for the club and a healthy preseason saw the return of Ethan Zubak and Colin Shutler looking to continue their dominance and pursuit of personal and team accolades. Orange County starts the season ready and excited to showcase a revamped attack with the addition of Tristan Trager and Lyam MacKinnon. The backline additions of Tom Brewitt and Nico Benalcazar should provide the stingy defense that fans have come to expect from OCSC.

Players to Watch:

M Kyle Scott

F Cameron Dunbar

All-time record:

This is the first meeting between OCSC and Lexington SC

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

This is the first meeting between OCSC and Lexington SC

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.