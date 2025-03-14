Republic FC and Land Park Soccer Expand Programming and Benefits for Local Youth Players

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Building over a decade of working together, Republic FC and Land Park Soccer Club are extending their commitment to growing youth soccer in the region, agreeing to a two-year partnership renewal.

Land Park has been an official Youth Club Partner since 2021 and together with Republic FC has expanded its programming with coaching education and exclusive training experiences. Additionally, the Indomitable Club has provided oversight of Land Park's youngest players at the grassroots level (U6 and U8) as well as the Parent and Me Program (U4 and U5).

"Bringing our grassroots fully in-house is a huge undertaking and with the support of Republic FC we've seen that program grow tremendously, while still providing good, affordable, and accessible soccer to our community," said Land Park Soccer Club President Sam Lamb.

Under this partnership extension, Republic FC will also now serve as Land Park's Technical Director, assisting in developing an overall club culture, and supervising player and coach development as well as program implementation. This includes:

Summer and Spring break Camps

Coaching education sessions

Goalkeeper training sessions

Weekly training sessions in the U6 and U8 groups

With over 1,000 players, Land Park is one of the largest youth clubs in the region. "It's hard when you're an all-volunteer board," Mike Perez, Land Park's Vice President. "There's a lot to manage, a lot to implement, so Republic FC taking over the Technical Director responsibilities takes away that challenge. It assists us by helping us grow the club with people that know the sport."

The partnership renewal comes just as Republic FC begins a new season and prepares to break ground on a new stadium in The Railyards. "There's already such a big passion for soccer in Sacramento, and now with news of the stadium, you can feel it growing even more," said Perez. "The game is going to continue to blossom in the region and because of partnerships like this, I think it's going to benefit our youth players the most."

