Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3/15/25

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

New Guys on the Block: Seven different players made their SAFC debut in Saturday's home opener, including Alex Crognale, Jimmy Medranda, Almir Soto, Diogo Pacheco, Lucio Berron, Alex Greive and Alexis Souahy, with Pacheco bagging the team's first goal in the win.

Club Legend: SAFC's all-time leader Mitchell Taintor broke yet another milestone Saturday, becoming just the 12th player in league history to surpass 20,000 regular season minutes. Taintor has a chance to move into 11th place all-time this weekend, needing 46 minutes to overtake the spot.

Starting off with a Bang: SAFC extended its opening game undefeated streak to seven games dating to 2019 with its win last Saturday.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On shifting focus to the next match...)

"It's amazing to have that first win of the season in front of our fans, a full stadium ... Now we turn the page and we focus on our next opponent in Pittsburgh. It's a good team, difficult team to play against and we're using this week to get ready for Saturday ... It's a team who runs a lot, a lot of physicality from them. A team that has had the same coach for many, many years, so they play as a group. They play as a team, so it's very difficult when we face a team like that so we have to be at our top level to break it down."

(On the team gaining confidence in its first win ...)

"It's important to get that confidence as a team that we can be strong at home and get wins at home ... That game against Monterey Bay wasn't easy. It was a tough match, I was glad to come 1-0, to keep the shutout. It was a team who attacked a lot, but we kept them at zero shots on goal, so I'm glad to feel that, but now it's a different team and a different approach. We have to be 100 percent, as I said, no time to relax. This is a long season. We have to be mentally and physically at our top to go through the season if we want to achieve something good this year."

USL Championship Match #2 - San Antonio FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch : ESPN+

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 1-0-0 (3 pts; 6 th place in Western Conference)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 0-0-1 (1 pt; 5 th place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series : San Antonio is undefeated against Pittsburgh all-time at 1-0-3. The teams tied 0-0 in their lone meeting last season at Highmark Stadium.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2025

