Oakland Roots Sports Club and Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins Announce City Hall Rally on March 18th in Support of the Team's 2025 Season at the Oakland Coliseum

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC and the City of Oakland, led by Mayor Kevin Jenkins, will host a rally at City Hall on Frank Ogawa Plaza. The team is returning to Oakland this season to play at the historic Oakland Coliseum after two years playing in Hayward, California.

The rally is set for March 18 ahead of the March 22 home opener at the Coliseum, starting at 2 PM PT. It will feature Mayor Kevin Jenkins, Oakland City Council representatives, Oakland Roots Head Coach Gavin Glinton, Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz, and the team.

"Oakland is a city that stands by its teams, and we're proving that once again as we welcome the Oakland Roots home to the Coliseum." stated Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins, "This rally is about more than just soccer-it's about pride, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of The Town. I invite everyone to come out, show their love for the Roots, and be part of this historic moment as we continue to build a future where Oakland sports thrive."

Oakland Roots will host their home opener at the Oakland Coliseum on March 22, in front of what is already set to be a record-breaking crowd for the club, with the potential to set United Soccer League attendance records as well.

"We are honored to be invited by Mayor Jenkins and the City Council to city hall for a rally to get the entire city behind us before our home opener at Oakland's most iconic venue," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz. "Our collaboration with the Mayor and the entire city hall has been one we are so thankful for as together we are keeping Oakland sports thriving for the community and next generations of Oakland youth."

This once-in-a-lifetime game will feature a land blessing from the Lisjan Ohlone people, a halftime show by Oakland's very own Too $hort, and a post game fireworks show celebrating The Town.

"I'm so thrilled to welcome crowds back to the historic Oakland Coliseum with Roots soccer on March 22 - and for the entire 2025 season!" said Oakland City Councilmember, Rebecca Kaplan, who also serves on the coliseum authority board. "The work from Oakland Roots to be truly rooted in Oakland has been so special to see and help bring along."

Rally Information:

Where: Frank Ogawa Plaza

When: 2-2:45 PM

What: Oakland Roots SC Pre Home Opener Rally

Who: Oakland Roots SC and Mayor Kevin Jenkins

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.