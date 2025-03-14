Lexington Sporting Club Signs Forward Christian Volesky for USL Championship Roster

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club announced today the signing of forward Christian Volesky to a 25-day contract ahead of the club's contest against Orange County SC at Championship Soccer Stadium. Volesky will be available for selection on Saturday night, continuing an accomplished professional career that spans multiple leagues across North America.

Volesky, a versatile attacking player, brings a wealth of experience to Lexington SC. The 32-year-old has made over 200 professional appearances since beginning his career in 2015. He has competed in the USL Championship with clubs including Rochester Rhinos, Saint Louis FC, Oklahoma City Energy, and Monterey Bay FC. During his time with Rochester, Volesky played a pivotal role in helping the Rhinos capture the 2015 USL Championship title.

A proven goal scorer, Volesky has netted over 50 career goals, showcasing his ability to find the back of the net in high-pressure situations. Before turning professional, Volesky played collegiately at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), where he earned NSCAA All-Region honors and was recognized as one of the nation's top attacking prospects.

Volesky's arrival strengthens Lexington SC's offensive presence as the club prepares for its first season in the USL Championship. Fans can expect to see Volesky contributing on the field when the club opens its campaign later this spring.

