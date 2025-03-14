El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims
March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been called up for the Jamaican national team for a two-leg fixture against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the preliminary round of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Waite has appeared in 15 matches for the Reggae Boyz and has kept six clean sheets. He started all three matches in last summer's Copa América while also appearing in a CONCACAF Gold Cup fixture back in 2023 in a 5-0 victory against St. Kitts and Nevis.
The Jamaican national team have compiled top four finishes in four of the previous five editions of the Gold Cup. They hope to build momentum in their quest for their second ever World Cup qualification next summer with their only appearance coming back in 1998.
Waite will be unavailable for El Paso Locomotive FC's upcoming matches against Harpos FC (March 19) and New Mexico United (March 22).
JAMAICA SCHEDULE
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Jamaica
Friday, March 21 @ 5 p.m. MT
Arnos Vale Stadium, Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Jamaica vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Tuesday, March 25 @ 6 p.m. MT
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2025
- Monterey Bay Hosts Oakland Roots SC in 2025 Home Opener - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Charleston Battery: March 15, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club and Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins Announce City Hall Rally on March 18th in Support of the Team's 2025 Season at the Oakland Coliseum - Oakland Roots
- Introducing the Back to Blue Kit: A Tribute to Legacy, Community, and Triumph - Orange County SC
- Oakland Roots SC Ready for Seaside Showdown at Monterey Bay FC - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims - El Paso Locomotive FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Build Momentum in Clash against Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC and Land Park Soccer Expand Programming and Benefits for Local Youth Players - Sacramento Republic FC
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Jordan Adebayo-Smith on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Detroit City FC
- Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Palmas, Hounds Connect in Exciting Partnership - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Forward Christian Volesky for USL Championship Roster - Lexington Sporting Club
- Preview: Rowdies at Tulsa - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Build Momentum in Clash against Phoenix Rising FC
- Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match
- El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Announce Partnership with Metta Performance
- Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match