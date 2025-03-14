El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been called up for the Jamaican national team for a two-leg fixture against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the preliminary round of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Waite has appeared in 15 matches for the Reggae Boyz and has kept six clean sheets. He started all three matches in last summer's Copa América while also appearing in a CONCACAF Gold Cup fixture back in 2023 in a 5-0 victory against St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Jamaican national team have compiled top four finishes in four of the previous five editions of the Gold Cup. They hope to build momentum in their quest for their second ever World Cup qualification next summer with their only appearance coming back in 1998.

Waite will be unavailable for El Paso Locomotive FC's upcoming matches against Harpos FC (March 19) and New Mexico United (March 22).

JAMAICA SCHEDULE

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines vs Jamaica

Friday, March 21 @ 5 p.m. MT

Arnos Vale Stadium, Arnos Vale, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Jamaica vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tuesday, March 25 @ 6 p.m. MT

Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.