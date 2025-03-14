Las Palmas, Hounds Connect in Exciting Partnership

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Las Palmas Pittsburgh are excited to announce a robust new partnership connecting the popular Hispanic supermarket with Pittsburgh's professional soccer club beginning in the 2025 season.

Highlighting the new partnership, Las Palmas will be featured on the jersey sleeve of the Hounds' kits - home, away and alternate - putting them in the spotlight throughout the USL Championship season. They also will feature prominently on match days at Highmark Stadium in other ways, including:

- Las Palmas tacos available in the Tailgate Zone every match day.

- A DJ from Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2, providing music and entertainment at select matches

- Tickets to Hounds matches on sale at Las Palmas locations

- Las Palmas will be the presenting sponsor of Hispanic Heritage Night, Sept. 27 vs. Las Vegas

In addition, Radio Las Palmas will enhance the partnership and bring the Hounds closer than ever to Pittsburgh's Hispanic community with Spanish-language radio broadcasts of the team's home matches, marking the first such deal with a Spanish outlet in the team's history.

"We are very proud that Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Las Palmas are part of this mutually beneficial partnership," Las Palmas owner Gabriel Berumen Cruz said. "On behalf of the Las Palmas team, we welcome this collaboration that will help the growth and development of soccer and unite our Latino and American communities into one team in our wonderful City of Pittsburgh. The Berumen family and the Las Palmas group are truly excited to begin working together with the Riverhounds organization."

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Las Palmas, recognizing the significant opportunities it presents for both Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and our community," said Zack Kaminski, Riverhounds Director of Corporate Partnerships. "This partnership underscores our vision of enhancing the soccer experience in our region, leveraging our unique strengths to foster growth and engagement in the sport. Partnering with Las Palmas allows us to amplify our efforts and broaden our reach within the local soccer community, and specifically with the Hispanic community, in Pittsburgh."

Las Palmas and the Riverhounds are eager to welcome fans to Highmark Stadium when the Hounds play their home opener on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. against Hartford Athletic. Tickets are on sale through Riverhounds.com and at Las Palmas' four area locations in Brookline, Beechview, Oakland and Washington, Pa.

