Monterey Bay Hosts Oakland Roots SC in 2025 Home Opener

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-1-0, 0 points) returns to Seaside on Saturday for a 7 p.m. PT showdown in the club's home opener at Cardinale Stadium against Oakland Roots SC (0-1-0, 0 points) in Week 2 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, presented by Cardinale Automotive Group. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay FC will aim to rebound from a narrow 1-0 defeat in their season opener against San Antonio FC in a tough environment that has never suffered a home-opening defeat. Monterey Bay faced the typical struggles of a newly-assembled squad in its first time out, but the performance showed a few early flashes of the potential that the group could have once fully gelled. Despite the loss, all focus now shifts to the Crisp-and-Kelp's highly-anticipated home opener against rival Oakland Roots SC.

Adding to the intensity that this electric matchup never fails to provide is the return of former Monterey Bay FC captain Kai Greene, who re-signed with Oakland this past offseason. Greene departed Seaside as the club's second all-time leader in overall games played (103), games started (102), and minutes logged (9,192), and leads in nearly every defensive category, including clearances, interceptions, blocks, and tackles. Greene's first return to Cardinale Stadium as an opponent brings an extra layer of intrigue to this already-fiery rivalry.

Historically, Monterey Bay FC holds the edge over Oakland Roots SC with a 3-2-1 record, including a season series sweep over the East Bay side this past season. Monterey Bay FC earned its first-ever win in the history of the club against Oakland back on March 26, 2022, so it is only fitting that the sides will meet again - this time in Seaside - to officially usher in this new era for the Crisp-and-Kelp.

San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 53°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (0-1-0, 0 pts, 11th West); Oakland Roots SC (0-1-0, 0 pts, 12th West)

