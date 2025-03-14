FC Tulsa Announces Home Broadcast Team and FOX23 and My41 as Official Local Broadcast Partner

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced that FOX23 and My41 will serve as the club's official local broadcast partner for the 2025 USL Championship season, bringing FC Tulsa matches to fans across Green Country.

The club's 17-match home slate will see 15 matches air on My41, with its home fixtures on March 28 and April 12 broadcast in Primetime on FOX23. All but one of FC Tulsa's 2025 matches are streaming on ESPN+, with the exception of its May 28 matchup at San Antonio FC, which will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Providing the voices behind FC Tulsa's coverage, Dave Saunders and Anna Beffer return to the broadcast booth for their sixth consecutive season calling matches together. To kick off the season, Mitch Cashion and Jeremie Poplin will step in for Beffer.

Saunders, a native of Exeter, England, boasts more than a decade of broadcasting experience in English football, previously calling matches for BBC Radio, Exeter City and Torquay United. Since moving to the U.S., he has broadcasted for the University of Tulsa, Oral Roberts University, Fortuna Tulsa and Oklahoma State University, while serving as a fixture in the FC Tulsa (formerly Tulsa Roughnecks) broadcast booth since the club's inaugural USL season in 2015.

Beffer, a Tulsa native and former professional player, brings an elite playing background to the booth. After winning Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year honors at Union High School, she starred at Oklahoma State University, where she was a 2017 Big 12 Champion, NCAA Division I assist leader and team MVP. She later played professionally in France's Feminine Division before transitioning to broadcasting, including covering matches for Oklahoma State soccer alongside her work with FC Tulsa.

FC Tulsa opens its home schedule tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The match will feature a schedule magnet giveaway, postmatch fireworks and a Happy Half Hour featuring discounted beers and hard seltzers from 5:30 to 6 p.m. CT. Tickets for FC Tulsa's home opener are available.

