Introducing the Back to Blue Kit: A Tribute to Legacy, Community, and Triumph
March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
We're excited to unveil our brand-new Back to Blue kit - the first major release in the second year of our partnership with Hummel. This kit is more than just a design; it tells the story of Orange County Soccer Club's rich history, our connection to the County and our enduring pursuit of excellence.
A Journey Through Time and Tradition
The Back to Blue kit is a tribute to our roots, starting with our origin as the LA Blues. This nod to the past reflects how far we've come and serves as a reminder of the strong foundation we've built over the years. The color blue has always been more than just a symbol - it represents our resilience, our passion, and our unwavering commitment to the game.
The Blues of Orange County
Blue is also deeply intertwined with the essence of Orange County itself. From the endless blue sky above to the deep blue of the Pacific Ocean, this vibrant community has always been home to the color that defines us. The Back to Blue kit serves as a powerful visual connection to our environment - a celebration of our coastal beauty and the energy that flows through our community.
Honoring Our Championship Legacy
But perhaps the most special aspect of the Back to Blue kit is its connection to our historic 2021 USL Championship victory. The kit design draws inspiration from the exact blue that adorned our jerseys when we lifted the championship trophy, the greatest triumph in club history. It is a bold reminder of the triumphs we've achieved and the future we're building - together.
We are proud to wear this kit as a team and even prouder to share it with our fans. Each stitch tells a story, each shade of blue represents a chapter in our journey, and we can't wait to see it on the field as we continue to chase glory, together.
Get Yours Today
The Back to Blue kit is now available for fans to purchase! Don't miss your chance to own a piece of history. Show your support for Orange County Soccer Club and represent the legacy we're building with every match played and every victory earned.
Let's #BackToBlue together!
