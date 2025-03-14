Match Preview: Miami FC vs Indy Eleven

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC returns for another home game, this weekend, against Indy Eleven at Pitbull Stadium.

Following a 2-0 loss against Detroit City FC last week, Miami comes back looking for a win this Saturday against Indy Eleven.

This will be Indy's first game of the 2025 USL Championship season, kicking off their campaign at Miami. The last two meetings between the two teams in 2024 were both won by Indy.

Miami's Francisco Bonfiglio is suspended for this match following being issued a red card in Miami FC's match agaisnt Detroit.

Miami will be looking to find its form and footing to continue the season, and Indy Eleven will be looking to kickstart its season off strong.

Tickets for this match can be found at miamifc.com/tickets. The match can also be viewed on the FanDuel Sports Network App, ESPN+, ESPN LATAM, and YouTube for those outside North and South America.

#MIAvIND Quick Notes:

Date: Saturday, March 15

Kickoff: 7 PM EST

Venue: Pitbull Stadium

Tickets: miamifc.com/tickets

How to Watch:

Local: FanDuel Sports Network App

Nationwide: ESPN+

South America: ESPN LATAM

International: YouTube

2025 USL Championship Record

Miami FC: 0-1-0

Indy Eleven: 0-0-0

