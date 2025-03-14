Match Preview: Miami FC vs Indy Eleven
March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami FC returns for another home game, this weekend, against Indy Eleven at Pitbull Stadium.
Following a 2-0 loss against Detroit City FC last week, Miami comes back looking for a win this Saturday against Indy Eleven.
This will be Indy's first game of the 2025 USL Championship season, kicking off their campaign at Miami. The last two meetings between the two teams in 2024 were both won by Indy.
Miami's Francisco Bonfiglio is suspended for this match following being issued a red card in Miami FC's match agaisnt Detroit.
Miami will be looking to find its form and footing to continue the season, and Indy Eleven will be looking to kickstart its season off strong.
Tickets for this match can be found at miamifc.com/tickets. The match can also be viewed on the FanDuel Sports Network App, ESPN+, ESPN LATAM, and YouTube for those outside North and South America.
#MIAvIND Quick Notes:
Date: Saturday, March 15
Kickoff: 7 PM EST
Venue: Pitbull Stadium
Tickets: miamifc.com/tickets
How to Watch:
Local: FanDuel Sports Network App
Nationwide: ESPN+
South America: ESPN LATAM
International: YouTube
2025 USL Championship Record
Miami FC: 0-1-0
Indy Eleven: 0-0-0
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2025
- RIFC Opens 2025 USL Championship Season at Charleston Battery on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs Indy Eleven - Miami FC
- FC Tulsa Set for Home Opener against Tampa Bay Rowdies - FC Tulsa
- Everything You Need to Know Before OCSC Takes on Lexington SC - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Announces Home Broadcast Team and FOX23 and My41 as Official Local Broadcast Partner - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3/15/25 - San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Oakland Roots SC in 2025 Home Opener - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Charleston Battery: March 15, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club and Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins Announce City Hall Rally on March 18th in Support of the Team's 2025 Season at the Oakland Coliseum - Oakland Roots
- Introducing the Back to Blue Kit: A Tribute to Legacy, Community, and Triumph - Orange County SC
- Oakland Roots SC Ready for Seaside Showdown at Monterey Bay FC - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims - El Paso Locomotive FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Build Momentum in Clash against Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC and Land Park Soccer Expand Programming and Benefits for Local Youth Players - Sacramento Republic FC
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Jordan Adebayo-Smith on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Detroit City FC
- Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Palmas, Hounds Connect in Exciting Partnership - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Forward Christian Volesky for USL Championship Roster - Lexington Sporting Club
- Preview: Rowdies at Tulsa - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.