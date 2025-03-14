Detroit City Football Club Signs Jordan Adebayo-Smith on Loan from Minnesota United FC

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced the loan signing of forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith from Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer. Adebayo-Smith is already in Detroit with the squad and will wear #99 for Le Rouge this season.

In 2024, his first year at Minnesota United, Adebayo-Smith made 11 appearances for the senior team in Major League Soccer, notching an assist in 247 minutes of play. He also made 17 appearances for Minnesota United II of MLS Next Pro, scoring 5 goals and registering an assist.

Adebayo-Smith was acquired by Minnesota United FC after a trade with the New England Revolution saw General Allocation Money (GAM) go the other way. In 2023, Adebayo-Smith was a fixture in the New England Revolution II team, appearing in 30 matches and making 28 starts. 2023 was his most prolific year yet in the United States, as he scored 12 goals and assisted 6 more.

Before joining the New England Revolution, Adebayo-Smith spent two seasons in the USL Championship, 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and 2022 with New York Red Bulls II. In total, Adebayo-Smith played over 3,000 minutes in the USL Championship between these two seasons, scoring 11 goals and earning 3 assists with 10 of his 14 goal contributions coming with New York Red Bulls II in 2022.

Adebayo-Smith spent the earliest days of his career in England. In August of 2018, he joined Lincoln City on a two-year scholarship before being loaned out to Grantham Town, Boston United, and Gainsborough Trinity. In November 2020, Adebayo-Smith joined Sutton United but would depart the club in March 2021 to pursue a soccer career in the United States.

