FC Tulsa Set for Home Opener against Tampa Bay Rowdies
March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa is set to open its home schedule on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT as it takes on the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Returning to ONEOK Field, FC Tulsa (1-0-0) kicks off play after a 1-0 season-opening win over Phoenix Rising FC, its first victory against Phoenix since 2017. For the Tampa Bay Rowdies (0-1-0) it hunts for its first points of the season after falling, 0-1, to Las Vegas Lights FC. Coverage for Saturday's match will be provided locally on My41 and on ESPN+.
GAME INFORMATION
FC Tulsa (1-0-0, 3 points) vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (0-1-0, 0 points)
Saturday, March 15, 2025
ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Okla.
7 p.m. CT | ESPN+ | My41
FC Tulsa returns to the pitch after forward Alex Dalou netted the match-winning goal in the 26th minute of action. The win marked the club's first under head coach Luke Spencer, and saw goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda net USL Championship Team of the Week 1 honors. On the other side, the Tampa Bay Rowdies were held scoreless in its home opener despite a league-high 21 shots and 33 crosses against Las Vegas Lights FC.
Both clubs are storied members of North American soccer, with the Tampa Bay Rowdies celebrating its 50th anniversary and FC Tulsa carrying the Tulsa Roughnecks' NASL legacy. Saturday's match marks the seventh USL Championship meeting and 25th overall with the inclusion of its 14 NASL and four NASLi contests.
FC Tulsa has gone unbeaten in its past six home openers, carrying a 4-4-2 record in such contests. The match will feature a schedule magnet giveaway, postmatch fireworks and a Happy Half Hour featuring discounted beers and hard seltzers from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets for FC Tulsa's home opener are available here.
For in-match coverage follow along @FCTulsa.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2025
- FC Tulsa Set for Home Opener against Tampa Bay Rowdies - FC Tulsa
- Everything You Need to Know Before OCSC Takes on Lexington SC - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Announces Home Broadcast Team and FOX23 and My41 as Official Local Broadcast Partner - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3/15/25 - San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Oakland Roots SC in 2025 Home Opener - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Charleston Battery: March 15, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club and Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins Announce City Hall Rally on March 18th in Support of the Team's 2025 Season at the Oakland Coliseum - Oakland Roots
- Introducing the Back to Blue Kit: A Tribute to Legacy, Community, and Triumph - Orange County SC
- Oakland Roots SC Ready for Seaside Showdown at Monterey Bay FC - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims - El Paso Locomotive FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Build Momentum in Clash against Phoenix Rising FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC and Land Park Soccer Expand Programming and Benefits for Local Youth Players - Sacramento Republic FC
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Jordan Adebayo-Smith on Loan from Minnesota United FC - Detroit City FC
- Broadcast Details Set for El Paso Locomotive FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round Match - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Palmas, Hounds Connect in Exciting Partnership - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs Forward Christian Volesky for USL Championship Roster - Lexington Sporting Club
- Preview: Rowdies at Tulsa - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Set for Home Opener against Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Announces Home Broadcast Team and FOX23 and My41 as Official Local Broadcast Partner
- FC Tulsa and Blitz Academy FC Collaborate to Launch FC Tulsa Academy
- Peñaranda Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 1 Roster
- FC Tulsa Routs Phoenix Rising FC, 1-0, in Season Opener