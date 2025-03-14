FC Tulsa Set for Home Opener against Tampa Bay Rowdies

March 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa is set to open its home schedule on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT as it takes on the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Returning to ONEOK Field, FC Tulsa (1-0-0) kicks off play after a 1-0 season-opening win over Phoenix Rising FC, its first victory against Phoenix since 2017. For the Tampa Bay Rowdies (0-1-0) it hunts for its first points of the season after falling, 0-1, to Las Vegas Lights FC. Coverage for Saturday's match will be provided locally on My41 and on ESPN+.

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (1-0-0, 3 points) vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (0-1-0, 0 points)

Saturday, March 15, 2025

ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m. CT | ESPN+ | My41

FC Tulsa returns to the pitch after forward Alex Dalou netted the match-winning goal in the 26th minute of action. The win marked the club's first under head coach Luke Spencer, and saw goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda net USL Championship Team of the Week 1 honors. On the other side, the Tampa Bay Rowdies were held scoreless in its home opener despite a league-high 21 shots and 33 crosses against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Both clubs are storied members of North American soccer, with the Tampa Bay Rowdies celebrating its 50th anniversary and FC Tulsa carrying the Tulsa Roughnecks' NASL legacy. Saturday's match marks the seventh USL Championship meeting and 25th overall with the inclusion of its 14 NASL and four NASLi contests.

FC Tulsa has gone unbeaten in its past six home openers, carrying a 4-4-2 record in such contests. The match will feature a schedule magnet giveaway, postmatch fireworks and a Happy Half Hour featuring discounted beers and hard seltzers from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Tickets for FC Tulsa's home opener are available here.

For in-match coverage follow along @FCTulsa.

