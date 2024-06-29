Nuñez Slams, Indians Pour It on to Snap Skid in Rochester, 13-4
June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Despite allowing four first inning runs, the Indianapolis Indians countered with early offense to snap a four-game losing streak against the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night at Innovative Field, 13-4.
Trailing 4-0 after one inning, the Indians (1-4, 34-44) jumped on Rochester starter Jackson Rutledge (L, 4-5) for six runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a pair of two-run doubles from Ji Hwan Bae and Matt Gorski.
An inning later, the Indians continued their offensive onslaught on the Red Wings (4-1, 42-36) with a five-run fourth, headlined by a grand slam from Malcom Nuñez. All of the scoring in the fourth inning came with nobody out, and it marked the second inning in a row that the Indians lineup hit around. Indianapolis tacked on two more in the top of the ninth thanks to an RBI double from Seth Beer and a run-producing single from Gilberto Celestino.
After a shaky first, Indians starter Domingo Germán (W, 3-4) settled in to throw four shutout innings on the heels of the four-run opening frame. Germán at one point retired nine Red Wings hitters in a row. This start for Germán came just one day after the one-year anniversary of his perfect game with the New York Yankees in Oakland.
The Indians and Red Wings conclude their six-game set on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field at 1:05 PM ET. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher. After the game, the Indians will travel to Louisville for a three-game set with the Reds-affiliated Bats at Slugger Field, beginning on Monday evening.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 29, 2024
- Waddell Walks-off Memphis 5-4 with Two-Run Single in Ninth - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons' Late Rally Comes up Short in Extra Innings to Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Varland Bounces Back, Saints Take Down I-Cubs 8-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Carlos Cortes Homers Twice as Syracuse Beats Buffalo, 8-5, in Ten Innings on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Fall to Tides in 11 Innings on Saturday, 1-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Sanoja's Sixth-Inning Smash Powers Jacksonville to Victory Over Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- The Sounds Keep It Close But Lose Tight Contest Versus the Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Nuñez Slams, Indians Pour It on to Snap Skid in Rochester, 13-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Torkelson Goes Deep to Help Hens Secure the 2-0 Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bulls Drop 2nd Straight to Iron Pigs, 10-4 - Durham Bulls
- Waddell Walks off Memphis 5-4 with Two-Run Single in Ninth - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Drop Pitcher's Duel in Toledo 2-0 - Louisville Bats
- Norfolk Wins Pitcher's Duel In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Dunn's Late Homer Not Enough in Walk-Off Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Worcester and RailRiders Postponed Saturday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 29 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 29 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 29 vs. Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Uses Nine-Run First to Secure Sixth-Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Nuñez Slams, Indians Pour It on to Snap Skid in Rochester, 13-4
- Red Wings Tally Nine-Run First as Indians Fall Short, 14-7
- Indians Walked off Twice by Red Wings in Doubleheader Sweep
- Born into the Game: How Drew Benes' Childhood Experiences Shape his Coaching Today
- Wednesday Contest Between Indianapolis and Rochester Postponed Due to Inclement Weather