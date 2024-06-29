Nuñez Slams, Indians Pour It on to Snap Skid in Rochester, 13-4

June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Despite allowing four first inning runs, the Indianapolis Indians countered with early offense to snap a four-game losing streak against the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night at Innovative Field, 13-4.

Trailing 4-0 after one inning, the Indians (1-4, 34-44) jumped on Rochester starter Jackson Rutledge (L, 4-5) for six runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a pair of two-run doubles from Ji Hwan Bae and Matt Gorski.

An inning later, the Indians continued their offensive onslaught on the Red Wings (4-1, 42-36) with a five-run fourth, headlined by a grand slam from Malcom Nuñez. All of the scoring in the fourth inning came with nobody out, and it marked the second inning in a row that the Indians lineup hit around. Indianapolis tacked on two more in the top of the ninth thanks to an RBI double from Seth Beer and a run-producing single from Gilberto Celestino.

After a shaky first, Indians starter Domingo Germán (W, 3-4) settled in to throw four shutout innings on the heels of the four-run opening frame. Germán at one point retired nine Red Wings hitters in a row. This start for Germán came just one day after the one-year anniversary of his perfect game with the New York Yankees in Oakland.

The Indians and Red Wings conclude their six-game set on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field at 1:05 PM ET. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher. After the game, the Indians will travel to Louisville for a three-game set with the Reds-affiliated Bats at Slugger Field, beginning on Monday evening.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.