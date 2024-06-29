Bulls Drop 2nd Straight to Iron Pigs, 10-4

June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Nick Podkul hit a game-tying three-run homer in the third as Lehigh Valley pushed past Durham 10-4 on before 8,366 fans at the DBAP on Saturday night.

The Bulls (2-3) took a 3-0 lead on the Iron Pigs (3-2) thanks to an RBI-single by Austin Shenton in the first and a single from CJ Hinojosa in the second inning. But Lehigh Valley scored nine straight runs from the third through the sixth to take command.

Jacob Lopez (L, 2-3) retired the game's first six batters before being knocked out in the third. The first six Lehigh Valley hitters reached, with Podkul drilling a three-run shot to tie the score 3-3. A single and two walks followed before a force out grounder from Darick Hall put the Iron Pigs ahead 4-3.

Hall homered in the fifth against Joe Record, then Lehigh Valley bullied across four two-out runs against Trevor Brigden with two outs in the sixth.

Bulls position player Rob Brantly pitched the ninth inning, surrendering a home run to Scott Kingery.

Ronny Simon, Jake Mangum and Hinojosa each had two of Durham's 10 hits.

David Buchanan (W, 5-3) earned the win with four innings of relief work behind starter David Parkinson.

The six-game series concludes against Lehigh Valley on Sunday at 5:05 PM ET with Mason Montgomery (0-5, 6.31) expected to oppose Kolby Allard (1-5, 7.08).

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.