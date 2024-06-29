Dunn's Late Homer Not Enough in Walk-Off Loss to Gwinnett
June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 5-4 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
With the game tied at two in the top of the seventh inning, third baseman Nick Dunn walloped a two-run home run to left-center field. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-4 with his sixth home run of the season and two RBIs. Center fielder Victor Scott II and shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa added an RBI in the game. Scott II extended his season-long hit streak to 10 games with an RBI single in the second inning.
Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas shined in relief. Thomas worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning nd a two-on, no-out jam in the sixth unscathed to keep the game tied. The left-handed pitcher allowed one run on four hits and struck out one in 3.1 innings. Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed two runs on four hits, walked six and struck out four in the second start of his Triple-A career.
The finale of the six-game series is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT Sunday, June 30 at Coolray Field. Adam Kloffenstein is scheduled to start for Memphis. Tune in to memphisredbirds.com for audio coverage live at Coolray Field, with the pregame show scheduled for 11:50 a.m. CDT.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Monday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
