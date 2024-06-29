Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 29 vs. Indianapolis

June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians (0-4, 33-44) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-0, 42-35)

Saturday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Domingo Germán (2-4, 5.55) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-4, 6.16)

SERIES WIN(G)S: The Rochester Red Wings tied a season-high with 17 hits last night en route to their sixth-straight win and a series victory over Indianapolis, 14-7...3B TREY LIPSCOMB led the way with four hits, including his first career grand slam that highlighted a nine-run first inning...LF JAMES WOOD added a career-high three doubles, and DH CARTER KIEBOOM collected three hits for the second consecutive game...Rochester looks to win seven straight games for the first time since 2022 tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against Indianapolis RHP Domingo Germán...

This is the Red Wings first series win against Indianapolis since 7/26-28 in 2019.

LIP-BOMB: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB connected on his first career grand slam to left field on a 1-2 slider in the first inning last night to kick off his second four-hit game of the season...Lipscomb sent the grand slam 377 feet, marking his first career home run at the Triple-A level and first since 3/31/2024 at Cincinnati with Washington....the University of Tennessee product finished the night 4-for-5 while adding a double, 4 RBI, and a run scored...

Lipscomb's other four-hit game this season came on 5/26 at Lehigh Valley.

DILLY DILLY: CF DYLAN CREWS extended his hitting streak to nine games on Friday night's contest, finishing 2-for-5 with a single and a double in the first inning...he finished the night with four runs scored, which ties his career-high (4 on 8/13/2023 with Single-A FBG)...since joining Rochester on 6/18, Crews leads the team with 21 total bases and nine runs scored while logging the second-most RBI (7)...

Crews is the second Red Wing to score four runs in a game this season and the first since James Wood on 4/11 at Buffalo.

JUAN OF JUAN: 1B JUAN YEPEZ extended his hitting streak to a team-leading 11 games last night, picking up a single in the bottom of the fourth...Yepez finished his night going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored...since his streak began on 6/14, Yepez is leading the team with a .390 batting average (16-for-41), a .444 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging percentage.

JAMES WO...AH: LF JAMES WOOD picked up a career-high three doubles Friday night while adding three RBIs, a walk, and two runs scored...he leads the International League with a .353 batting average (67-for-190), a .463 on-base percentage, and a 1.058 OPS...

Across nine games played on Friday's this season, Wood is hitting .389 (7-for-18) with a .450 on-base percentage.

CARDIAC CARTER: DH CARTER KIEBOOM went 3-for-6 last night with two RBIs, a run, and his 10th double of the season, which is good for fifth best on the Red Wings...the former first-round pick has the third-highest average among qualified Red Wings (.270, 50-for-185)...after collecting three hits in game two on Thursday night, this is the first time he had at least three hits in back-to-back games since 6/22 and 6/23 in 2019, with Triple-A Fresno.

2-OUT RALLY BIRDS: The Red Wings offense collected eight runs with two outs in the first inning Friday night and went on to drive in 12 two-out RBI in the contest...this is tied for the most runs Rochester has driven in with two outs since at least 2004 (6/26/2019 at LHV)...

The Red Wings finished the night with 17 total hits, tied for the most in a single game this season (5/3 vs. SYR).

NINER, NINER: The Red Wings offense collected nine runs on five hits in the first inning last night, the first time the team has scored at least nine runs in the first frame since they scored 10 on 5/5/2015 at Indianapolis.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Wings offense laced a season-high seven doubles last night, led by three from LF JAMES WOOD ...this is the first time Rochester has logged at least seven doubles in a game at Innovative Field since 7/23/2019 against Norfolk (7)...

Wood is one of 12 players in the International League with three doubles in a game this season...he is the first Red Wing to do so since Jake Noll (6/30/23 at LHV).

