Saints Too Much for I-Cubs in Saturday Loss

June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - On the heels of two straight wins, the Iowa Cubs (35-45) could not continue the streak Saturday night and fell, 8-2, to the St. Paul Saints (41-38) in front of 10,794 fans at Principal Park.

The visitors got on the board quickly with a run in the first. Yunior Severino drove in Brooks Lee from third with a single up the middle.

In the second, St. Paul doubled its lead as Chris Williams deposited a solo home run to left.

The Saints extended their lead to 6-0 in the fourth. St. Paul sent nine batters to the plate and tallied five hits in the frame.

The visitors made it 8-0 in the sixth, when Matt Wallner scored on a wild pitch and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. crossed the plate on an Alex Isola sacrifice fly.

Iowa tallied a pair in the seventh. Moises Ballesteros drove in Chase Strumpf with a single, and then Ballesteros scored on an Alexander Canario single to center.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Chase Strumpf reached base all four times at the plate tonight...the first time he had not been retired in a game since April 7 against Toledo

- Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-5 on Saturday and added another double...he is hitting .366 (15-for-41) with five doubles and a home run in his first 10 Triple-A games

- Cole Roederer tallied a hit in his eighth straight game Saturday

Iowa will play against St. Paul on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.