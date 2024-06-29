Saints Too Much for I-Cubs in Saturday Loss
June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - On the heels of two straight wins, the Iowa Cubs (35-45) could not continue the streak Saturday night and fell, 8-2, to the St. Paul Saints (41-38) in front of 10,794 fans at Principal Park.
The visitors got on the board quickly with a run in the first. Yunior Severino drove in Brooks Lee from third with a single up the middle.
In the second, St. Paul doubled its lead as Chris Williams deposited a solo home run to left.
The Saints extended their lead to 6-0 in the fourth. St. Paul sent nine batters to the plate and tallied five hits in the frame.
The visitors made it 8-0 in the sixth, when Matt Wallner scored on a wild pitch and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. crossed the plate on an Alex Isola sacrifice fly.
Iowa tallied a pair in the seventh. Moises Ballesteros drove in Chase Strumpf with a single, and then Ballesteros scored on an Alexander Canario single to center.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Chase Strumpf reached base all four times at the plate tonight...the first time he had not been retired in a game since April 7 against Toledo
- Moises Ballesteros went 2-for-5 on Saturday and added another double...he is hitting .366 (15-for-41) with five doubles and a home run in his first 10 Triple-A games
- Cole Roederer tallied a hit in his eighth straight game Saturday
Iowa will play against St. Paul on Sunday for the finale of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
