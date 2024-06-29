Varland Bounces Back, Saints Take Down I-Cubs 8-2

DES MOINES, IA - It was a start Louie Varland would soon forget. In his last outing against the Toledo Mud Hens he gave up a franchise record 12 runs and five home runs. On Saturday night at Principal Park he did the exact opposite shutting out the Iowa Cubs over 5.0 innings as the St. Paul Saints won 8-2.

Before the seats were warm, the Saints grabbed a 1-0 lead. With one out in the first Brooks Lee doubled high off the wall in right-center, moved to third on a deep fly out by Matt Wallner, and scored on a single to center by Yunior Severino.

Things could have gotten away from Varland in the first inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Cole Roederer followed by a double from Moises Ballesteros that put runners at second and third. Varland came back to strike out Matt Mervis before walking Alexander Canario to load the bases. Varland, however, struck out BJ Murray Jr. and got Darius Hill to fly out ending the inning.

Chris Williams made it 2-0 in the second with a solo shot over the left field wall, his fifth of the season.

In the bottom of the inning Varland walked back-to-back hitters with two outs before getting Ballesteros to ground out ending the inning.

The Saints exploded for four runs in the fourth and it started with an error. Alex Isola led off by reaching on a fielding error by the third baseman Murray Jr. A wild pitch sent Isola to second and with one out Anthony Prato made it 3-0 with an RBI double down the third base line. Edouard Julien lined a single into center that scored Prato giving the Saints a 4-0 lead. With two outs, Wallner singled to right put runners at the corners. Back-to-back RBI singles from Severino and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. gave the Saints a 6-0 lead. Keirsey Jr. finished 3-5 with a double, RBI, and a run scored.

In the bottom of the inning Varland got the first two hitters before giving up back-to-back singles, but retired Roederer on a fly out to end the inning. Varland finished off his night with a perfect fifth. He went 5.0 shutout innings allowing four hits while walking two and striking out seven.

Without getting a hit, the Saints pushed across two more in the sixth. Wallner led off with a walk and was balked to second. With one out, Keirsey Jr. walked. They pulled off a double steal putting runners at second and third. A wild pitch scored Wallner, increasing the lead to 7-0. Isola's sacrifice fly made it 8-0.

The I-Cubs broke up the shutout in the seventh. With one out Chase Strumpf doubled down the third base line. With two outs Moises Ballesteros bounced an RBI single into right-center putting the I-Cubs on the board, 8-1. After a walk to Matt Mervis, Alexander Canario bounced an RBI single into left-center cutting the Saints lead to 8-2.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series against the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park at 1:08 p.m. The Saint send RHP Adam Plutko (2-1, 5.68) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Kyle McGowin (0-0, 6.52). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

