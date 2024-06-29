Knights Fall to Tides in 11 Innings on Saturday, 1-0

(NORFOLK, VA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 1-0 in 11 innings on Saturday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Charlotte reliever Prelander Berroa's wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th proved costly as Anthony Servideo raced home from third base to score the game-winning run for the Tides. Despite the loss, the Knights have won 10 of the team's last 13 games.

Both teams had solid efforts on the mound on Saturday night. Charlotte RHP Cody Abbott started the game and was sharp over five shutout innings. Abbott, who was making just his third start with the Knights this season, allowed just one hit and fanned nine batters. Abbott did not factor in the decision.

Norfolk starter Justin Armbruester was also solid on Saturday. He allowed just four hits over six shutout innings and also did not factor in the decision.

The scoreless innings continued as each team went into its bullpen in the game five matchup. For Charlotte, RHP Chase Plymell was solid in relief, tossing three shutout innings. RHP Sammy Peralta added a scoreless inning of work and Berroa (3-5, 6.95), who was saddled with the loss, tossed a scoreless 10th inning.

In extra innings, both teams had opportunities to win the game, but failed to do so in the 10th inning. In the 11th, Servideo started the frame on second base for the Tides and quickly moved to third on a groundout by Connor Pavolony. Berroa then uncorked a wild pitch, which allowed Servideo to score the winning run.

Offensively for the Knights, left fielder Mark Payton extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games and right fielder Oscar Colás led the way with two hits on the night. The Knights tallied a total of five hits, while the Tides tallied just two.

The Knights will conclude the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday afternoon. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 1:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

