SWB Game Notes - June 29

June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (2-2, 37-42) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-2, 45-33)

Game 79 | Home Game 40 | PNC Field | Saturday, June 29, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Grant Gambrell (3-6, 4.57) vs LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 4.28)

EFFROSS ENTERS - Scott Effross made his third rehab appearance last night, his first with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Effross went one clean inning of work on 18 offerings. He allowed two hits, but struck out two. Effross has now pitched four scoreless frames as he works his way towards joining the Yankees bullpen.. New York originally got him in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for Hayden Wesneski in 2022. Since then he has had both Tommy John surgery and back surgery, but his return is finally getting near.

THE MAGIC MAN - Josh Maciejewski has an impressive talent for filling in wherever he is needed. After beginning his professional career as a starting pitcher, Maciejewski spent his time jumping between levels in a spot role. He shifted to the bullpen and joined SWB in the past two seasons. Magic, as he is known, made a clean major league debut with just four pitches. Now, he is back apart of the starting rotation, despite his last appearance in relief because of a cancelled game.

MISIEWICZ OR MI-SAVE-WICZ - Anthony Misiewicz recorded his fifth save of the season last night to lead the RailRiders to victory. It is the most on the team and also the most that he has ever notched in a single season. The team's 22 total saves are third most in Triple-A baseball.

ON THE MOVE - The RailRiders stole a franchise high eight bags in the game on Sunday, marking the most steals they have recorded in a single contest. They went on to nab three more in the contest last night to total 126 on the summer. Brandon Lockridge leads the team with 25 to his name, with eighteen different players recording at least one. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has the most swipes in the International League and second most in all of Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 165. SWB's team record in steals was set last season with 174 total.

ROUTINELY RUMFIELD - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .294 batting average in 56 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has had a multi-hit contest in 21 of his appearances, with nine multi-RBI games and seven multi-run games. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and is holding a .296 average in June.

ASSISTS IN THE OUTFIELD - Oscar González second outfield assist last night and his first that nabbed a runner at home plate. Eight different fielder's have had at least one from the outfield to total 13 on the season. The RailRiders have cut down four runners trying to score and four trying to turn a single into a double.

AGUSTÍN AT LAST - Yankees #20 prospect AgustÃÂ¯n RamÃÂ¯rez hit his first home run in Triple-A last night in just his 8th game with SWB. It was only his fourth hit with the team but marked his fifth run batted in. RamÃÂ¯rez now has an organization-high 17 long balls, after hitting 16 with Somerset. The most he has ever hit in a summer was 18 back in 2023 between three different levels.

