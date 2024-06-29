Chasers Come from Behind Twice to Beat Clippers, 7-5, in Extras
June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - After waiting out a nearly two-hour rain delay, the Omaha Storm Chasers trailed the Columbus Clippers at two separate points Saturday but ended the night ahead with a 7-5 win in eight innings at Huntington Park.
As they had in both games of Friday's doubleheader, the Clippers took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer off Omaha starter Daniel Lynch IV, for a 2-0 lead over the Chasers.
The Storm Chasers slowly climbed back, scoring one in the third inning on a solo homer from Austin Nola, his second straight game with a home run. After Nelson VelÃÂ¡zquez doubled with one out, Devin Mann proceeded to give Omaha its first lead of the game in the fourth inning with a two-run homer for a 3-2 Chasers advantage.
Omaha's lead did not last long as Lynch IV surrendered another two-run homer, Juan Brito's fourth long ball of the week for the Clippers as Columbus jumped back in front 4-3.
Lynch worked two outs into the bottom of the sixth inning as Omaha maintained a one-run deficit. Colin Selby recorded the final out of the sixth behind Lynch as the Storm Chasers entered the seventh and final inning down by a run with three outs to work with.
Mann opened the top of the seventh with a solo homer, his second of the night and seventh career two-homer game to tie the score at 4-4.
Selby got the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh and was replaced by Evan Sisk, who got the last out of the inning to force extras.
Austin Nola bunted for a hit to open the eighth inning and after John Rave drew a walk, Nate Eaton plated two runs on an error by Clippers third baseman Angel MartÃÂnez for a 6-4 Omaha lead.
VelÃÂ¡zquez flied to center field for the second out of the inning, but Rave dashed around to score from second base on a throwing error to put Omaha up by three, 7-4.
Sisk promptly got the first two outs in the bottom of the eighth but loaded the bases and let in a run with a pair of walks and a double. Noah Murdock inherited the bases loaded, with the tying and winning runs on and two outs, but only needed one pitch to induce a fly out to right field to earn his first save of the season and secure Omaha's eighth extra-inning win of the season.
The Storm Chasers will try and force a series split Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch in Columbus and left-hander Anthony Veneziano headed to the mound to start for Omaha.
