IronPigs Best Bulls for Series Lead
June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Durham, NC - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (37-41, 3-2) erased an early 3-0 deficit to top the Durham Bulls (38-42, 2-3) by a final of 10-4 on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Bulls took an early 3-0 lead, plating one in the first on a Austin Shenton RBI single before scoring twice in the second on a CJ Hinojosa RBI single and an error on the play that allowed another run to score.
Nick Podkul tied the game in the third with a three-run homer, his eighth of the season, before Darick Hall gave the 'Pigs the lead on an RBI fielder's choice later in the inning.
The 'Pigs pitching staff held firm the rest of the way, allowing only one more run on a an error in the eighth while the offense added on six more runs.
Hall stroked his second homer of the week and seventh of the season, a solo shot in the fifth before four more runs scored in the sixth. Podkul drove in his fourth run of the game in the sixth with a single before Ruben Cardenas cleared the bases with a double, driving in three, to give the 'Pigs an insurmountable lead.
Up 9-4 going into the ninth, Scott Kingery hit a solo homer, his 14th of the season, to cap the scoring for the 'Pigs at 10-4.
David Buchanan (5-3) allowed just one run in four innings of relief on five hits and two walks, striking out five to earn the win for the IronPigs.
Jacob Lopez (2-4) lasted just 2.2 innings in the loss for Durham, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks, striking out three.
The 'Pigs and Bulls wrap their series on Sunday, June 30 with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m.
