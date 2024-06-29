Waddell Walks off Memphis 5-4 with Two-Run Single in Ninth

June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Luke Waddell carried Gwinnett to a late-inning comeback with an RBI single in the eighth inning and a two-run walk-off single in the ninth inning as the Stripers (2-3) rallied from down 4-2 in the eighth inning to beat the Memphis Redbirds (3-2) 5-4 on Saturday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: Nacho Alvarez Jr. hit a towering home run (4) to lead off the game as the Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Memphis rallied to take its first lead with a two-run second on a pair of RBI single by Arquimedes Gamboa and Victor Scott II. An RBI double to right field by Luis Liberato tied the game at 2-2 in the home half. Nick Dunn powered the Redbirds to their largest lead of the night with a two-run home run in the seventh. Waddell tagged an RBI single in the eighth to score Eli White and make it 4-3. One inning later, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Waddell drove a two-run single through the middle to win the game 5-4.

Key Contributors: Waddell (2-for-5, 3 RBIs) collected both of his hits and all three of his RBIs in the eighth and ninth innings. White went 2-for-2 with a double and three walks while Alvarez Jr. hit the Stripers' second home run of the series. For Memphis, Dunn's two-run home run looked to be the deciding factor until the ninth inning walk-off by Waddell.

Noteworthy: Waddell collected the first walk-off hit of his Gwinnett career and delivered the sixth walk-off win for the Stripers this season. Alvarez Jr. pumped the third leadoff home run for Gwinnett this season, becoming the first Striper batter other than Forrest Wall to do so. Ben Bowden extended his scoreless streak to eight games (8.2 IP) with a clean frame in the eighth inning.

Next Game (Sunday, June 30): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 1:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Country Financial Sunday Funday at Coolray Field, with Pregame Catch on the Field, and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.

