Norfolk Wins Pitcher's Duel In Extras

June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, V.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (2-3, 38-42) lost to the Charlotte Knights (3-2, 36-43), 1-0 in 11 innings, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides and Knights went 10 scoreless innings before Anthony Servideo stole home on a wild pitch to win the game.

The Tides and Knights traded zeros throughout the first 10 innings on Saturday night as starters Cory Abbott and Justin Armbruester battled in a pitcher's duel. Abbott allowed just one hit through five innings while Armbruester struck out five batters while allowing four hits through six scoreless innings en route to his second quality start of the season.

The outing marked Armbruester's longest start without allowing an earned run since May 16, 2023 with Bowie against Altoona when he also didn't allow a run in six innings for the Baysox. Armbruester's first quality start of the year came on May 8 at Memphis.

Norfolk managed to get one batter on against Abbott when Daniel Johnson collected an infield single, but he was thrown out trying to steal second base. The Tides did not see another runner on until Shayne Fontana worked a one-out walk in the sixth and advanced to second on a throwing error by Chase Plymell.

The Knights saw two runners reach base in the top of the ninth following a single by Oscar Colas and a walk issued to Michael Chavis. A ground out by Colson Montgomery advanced both runners into scoring position, with Colas becoming just the second runner by either team to reach third base Saturday night, but Nolan Hoffman entered to strike out Bryan Ramos looking and end the threat.

Noelberth Romero led off Norfolk's bottom of the ninth with a walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Two batters later, the Knights opted to intentionally walk Coby Mayo, setting up Kyle Stowers, who grounded out to advance Romero to third and Mayo to second base. Despite having two men on, the Tides couldn't bring home either runner and headed to extras knotted at 0-0.

In the top of the 10th, Hoffman shut down Charlotte in order and did not allow the automatic runner to advance past second base, but the Tides also couldn't bring home any runners either and sent the game to the 11th.

Following a walk and sacrifice bunt to begin the top of the 11th, Norfolk intentionally walked Colas to load the bases. Hoffman got the next two batters out with a strikeout and a flyout to hold the Knights without scoring. Connor Pavolony began the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice bunt to move Anthony Servideo over to third base. Then on the fourth pitch of Romero's at bat, Prelander Berroa threw a wild pitch that allowed Servideo to steal home and win the game for the Tides, 1-0.

The Tides will take on the Knights tomorrow night in the second game of their six-game series. The Tides will start LHP Tucker Davidson (2-2, 2.45), while RHP Sean Burke (0-1, 3.93) will take the mound for Charlotte. First pitch is 1:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Dealin' Justin: As the Tides starter, Justin Armbruester went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five batters and only allowing one runner to reach scoring position...his outing was the longest start without allowing an earned run since May 16, 2023 with Bowie against Altoona when three unearned runs scored and was the longest start in his professional career that no runner scored...Armbruester has now thrown two quality starts this season, with the first coming on May 8 at Memphis when he went six innings en route to earning the win over the Redbirds.

Servideo Scores: Despite not recording a hit in tonight's win, Anthony Servideo scored the game winning run on a wild pitch, the only run scored in the game...it marked the Tides first steal of home since Heston Kjerstad on August 20, 2023 at Memphis...Servideo has now scored a run in eight of the 13 games he's played with Norfolk this season.

