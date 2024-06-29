Worcester and RailRiders Postponed Saturday

June 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Moosic, PA - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Worcester Red Sox at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Red Sox close their series with a single game on Sunday, June 30, and will play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, July 24, when Worcester returns to Moosic.

Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday, July 24 with game one slated for a 5:05 first pitch. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between games.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2024 season, excluding July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy. Fans can also email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets.

Purchase tickets for Sunday's 1:05 P.M. game or any 2024 regular season game online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

2-2, 45-33

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.