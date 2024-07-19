North Carolina FC vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights
July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC YouTube Video
Victor Bezerra scored in second-half stoppage time as Detroit City FC grabbed a 1-1 draw against North Carolina FC at WakeMed Soccer Park after 10-player NCFC had taken the lead in the second half through Evan Conway before settling for a point
