Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short for Isotopes

August 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Aviators 3 (81-54), Isotopes 2 (59-76) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman threw 2.0 perfect innings before being lifted from the ball game ... Heath Holder came on in relief of Hoffman, allowing three runs over 5.0 innings in his Triple-A debut. Holder struck out four, walked three and took the loss ... Fresh off a quick stint with the Rockies, relievers Phillip Diehl and Joe Harvey each pitched a scoreless frame.

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes had the tying run at third and winning run at first when Aviators second baseman Franklin Barreto made a diving stop, robbing Elliot Soto of a game-tying RBI single to end the contest ... Drew Butera remained hot at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run. He was the only Isotope to finish the game with multiple hits.

TOPES TIDBITS: Elliot Soto extended his on-base streak to 17 games in a row after finishing the game 1-for-5.

ON DECK: Thursday - Las Vegas Aviators at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT - Windbreakers to the first 2,000 fans 16+ and Postgame Fireworks presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP

PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Chris Rusin (2-4, 5.52), Aviators: RHP Parker Dunshee (4-4, 4.90)

