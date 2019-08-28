Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (61-71) at Omaha Storm Chasers (57-76)

August 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #133: Nashville Sounds (61-71) at Omaha Storm Chasers (57-76)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (6-6, 5.72) vs. RHP Ofreidy Gomez (0-2, 8.53)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Wes Benjamin: 26-year-old Wes Benjamin starts for the Sounds tonight. The left-hander is making his 26th appearance (24th start) of the season and is 6-6 with a 5.72 ERA while covering 124.1 innings. Benjamin has yielded 142 hits and 51 walks to go with 104 strikeouts. Benjamin last pitched on August 23 at Oklahoma City and went 6.0 innings. He limited the Dodgers to 1 run on 5 hits and 1 walk while striking out 7. He got a no decision in his 6th quality start of the season in the Sounds' 3-1 win. Benjamin spent the majority of his 2018 season with Double-A Frisco where he went 5-6 with a 3.62 ERA in 15 starts. The southpaw spent nearly two months on the disabled list from June 7-July 31 with a left elbow strain. Despite missing time, Benjamin led the Frisco staff in wins and ranked among team leaders in strikeouts (3rd), starts (T3rd) and innings (4th). In his minor league career, Benjamin is 27-24 with a 4.29 ERA while covering 87 games (82 starts). The Rangers drafted the Illinois native in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Kansas University.

Nashville vs. Gomez: Right-handed pitcher Ofreidy Gomez has faced Nashville once this season in relief on August 16 at First Tennessee Park. He was unable to record an out, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks. He was tagged with the loss in the Sounds' 5-3 win. Gomez has faced four active hitters for the Sounds: Preston Beck (Frisco), 0-6, 3 K; Zack Granite, 1-1, RBI; Ronald Guzmán, 0-0, BB; Christian Lopes (Frisco and Nashville), 3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K.

Wes Side Story: Southpaw Wes Benjamin has had a better 2nd half of the season than the 1st. In his last 13 appearances (since June 9), Benjamin is 5-1 with a save and has a 4.16 ERA (33 ER/71.1 IP). He has limited PCL hitters to a .253 average in the span. In his first 12 games of the season, Benjamin was 1-5 with a 7.81 ERA (46 ER/53.0 IP) and allowed a .327 average. Since June 9, Benjamin ranks 3rd in ERA and 4th in opponent's batting average among 11 qualified pitchers in the Pacific Coast League.

Thirty For Now: Infielder Matt Davidson launched his 30th home run of the season for Nashville last night, becoming the eighth Sound in history to reach the single-season mark. He is tied-for-seventh on the single-season home run list with Drew Denson, who dropped 30 in 1994. Renato Nuñez was the last Nashille hitter to reach 30, knocking out 32 in 2017. Davidson is the third hitter overall to reach the mark in this millennium, with Craig Wilson hitting 33 in 2000. The home run record is 34, shared by Steve Balboni (1980) and Brian Dayett (1982).

All Sorts of Lists: Not only is Davidson climbing the franchise leaderboard in single-season home runs, he also cracked the top 10 in single-season RBI. His three RBI last night gives him 91 of the season, tying Anthony Garcia (2018) and Dan Pasqua (1984) for the 10th-most in team history. Brendan Katin's 92 RBI in 2009 is next on the list. The single-season leader is Steve Balboni who drove in 122 runs in 1980.

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds)

Congratulations to Sounds Strength and Conditioning Coach @AlSandoval22 on being named the Pacific Coast League Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year! It's the 4th time Sandoval has won a league award. Info: atmilb.com/2HvR5D4

Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib)

Nashville Sounds closer David Carpenter's season (1.77 ERA, .220 batting average against) is even more incredible when you consider how offense-heavy the PCL is. The league has an ERA of 5.35 with five teams over 6.00! nashvillepost.com/nashville-soun...

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.