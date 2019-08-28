Iowa Victory Drops Magic Number to One

August 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Iowa's magic number fell to one as a three-run ninth inning lifted the I-Cubs (72-63) to a 7-4 triumph over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (60-74), Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Adbert Alzolay got it done on both sides of the ball as he spun 4.0 no-hit innings and knocked in the game's first run in the second with his first professional hit. Alzolay walked two and whiffed five in the outing.

Meanwhile, three-straight singles by Daniel Descalso, Phillip Evans and Mark Zagunis doubled Iowa's edge in the third. Robel Garcia and P.J. Higgins drew consecutive walks to load the bags and push in a run with no outs, but Iowa couldn't manage more damage. Chris Nunn inherited the jam from Daniel Corcino and worked out of the sticky situation by striking out the side.

Zagunis manufactured another run for Iowa with a walk to lead off the seventh. The outfielder moved to second on a groundout, swiped third and later scored on a Trent Giambrone base-knock.

Iowa pitching kept the team in the lead until the eighth as Alex Wilson, Randy Rosario and Dakota Mekkes shut down Oklahoma City. After claiming just one hit through the first seven frames, the Dodgers roused their offense. An Edwin Rios grand slam off Mekkes locked the game 4-4 heading into the final frame.

The I-Cubs didn't falter as Giambrone took back the edge for Iowa with an RBI double, before a two-run Dixon Machado blast gave Iowa insurance. Dillon Maples nabbed the last three outs to close the door and earn his seventh save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- P.J. Higgins set a career high with four walks. Iowa walked 12 times to match a season high.

- Dillon Maples has spun 11.0 scoreless frames over eight appearances for Iowa. He has four walks and 19 strikeouts through this span.

Iowa and Oklahoma City finish the series with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Thursday. The I-Cubs return to Principal Park Friday for the final four home games of the season. On Aug. 30, Iowa will become the Caucuses to celebrate Iowa's "First in the Nation" status during presidential elections. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.