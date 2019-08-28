Chihuahuas Get within Two of First

August 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





The El Paso Chihuahuas held on to beat the Salt Lake Bees 7-6 Tuesday and they gained a game on first-place Las Vegas. The Chihuahuas now trail Las Vegas by two games with six to play in the 2019 regular season.

El Paso second baseman Peter Van Gansen went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and sacrifice fly Tuesday. Aderlin Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run that was measured at 481 feet. Matthew Batten had two hits for El Paso and has reached base in 11 of his last 17 plate appearances.

The win moved El Paso's record to 54-16 when scoring first. There was a one hour and three minute delay because of hail and rain in the top of the first inning on Tuesday.

Team Records: Salt Lake (57-76), El Paso (78-56)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Jeremy Beasly (1-0, 5.40) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (9-7, 6.85). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

