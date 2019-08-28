OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 28, 2019

August 28, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Iowa Cubs (71-63) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (60-73)

Game #134 of 139/Home #64 of 69 (28-35)

Pitching Probables: IOW-RHP Adbert Alzolay (2-4, 4.70) vs. OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (8-7, 4.59)

Wednesday August 28, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Iowa Cubs continue their four-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After snapping a seven-game losing skid Tuesday, OKC now seeks back-to-back wins for the first time since Aug. 12-13 against Reno.

Last Game: Kyle Garlick hit two of the Dodgers' four home runs in a 5-2 win against Iowa Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers quickly jumped into the lead when Edwin Ríos hit his team-leading 28th homer of the season in the first inning. Ríos led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his second hit of the night before Garlick followed and homered out to left field to make it 3-0. Gavin Lux led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo homer that landed at the back edge of the lawn past the Iowa bullpen in right field. Later in the inning, Garlick homered in a second straight at-bat when he hit a solo shot out to center field to extend OKC's lead to 5-0. Meanwhile, Dodgers starting pitcher Logan Bawcom allowed no runs and two hits through six innings. Iowa's Robel Garcia then led off the seventh inning with a single. After one out was made and an OKC pitching change brought Victor Gonzalez into the game, P.J. Higgins hit a two-run homer out to left field to cut the Dodgers' lead to 5-2. Bawcom (2-3) earned the win, allowing one run and three hits over 6.1 innings with three walks and five strikeouts. Kevin Quackenbush closed out the game, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 11th save of the season. Iowa starting pitcher Matt Swarmer (9-11) was charged with the loss, allowing all five Oklahoma City runs and nine hits, including four homers, over 6.0 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (8-7) makes his team-leading 20th start of the season tonight...Corcino has been charged with losses in each of his last three starts, including in his most recent game Aug. 23 at San Antonio. He allowed three runs and five hits over 5.0 innings with three walks and recorded a season-high nine strikeouts in OKC's 4-2 defeat...After going 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over five games in July, Corcino is 0-3 with a 7.84 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over four outings in August. The team has lost all four of his starts this month, although OKC has scored a total of three runs in his last three games...Corcino has allowed 11 homers over his last four starts, accounting for 17 of 18 runs in 20.2 IP...For the season, Corcino ranks among PCL leaders with a .241 AVG (3rd), 1.35 WHIP (T-5th) and 4.59 ERA (6th)...Corcino spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and K's (102)...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Tonight is Corcino's third start of 2019 against Iowa. He is 1-0 and has held the Cubs to five runs (three earned) and seven hits total over 9.0 innings with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Against the I-Cubs: 2019: 6-8 2018: 11-5 All-time: 157-158 At OKC: 83-73

The Dodgers and Cubs close out their season series with a four-game set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams last met July 15-18 in Des Moines, with the teams splitting the four-game set. In the Dodgers' two wins, they outscored Iowa, 31-9. Gavin Lux had a series for the ages, going 12-for-18 with two doubles, five home runs, three walks, 11 RBI and nine runs scored...The Cubs won the teams' previous series in Bricktown, 3-1, April 19-22 with the I-Cubs winning the first three games before the Dodgers won the series finale. Iowa outscored OKC, 34-16, during the series...Kyle Garlick leads the Dodgers with 16 hits against Iowa this season while Will Smith collected 13 RBI. Garlick has seven homers and Lux has homered six times in six games...Despite the 6-8 record, OKC has outscored (78-75) and outhit (125-107) Iowa during the season series.

Spoiler Alert: Iowa currently leads the American Northern Division by 5.0 games and the team's magic number to clinch a division title is two. Tonight the I-Cubs can punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2008 with a win and a Memphis loss in New Orleans...Three of OKC's last four series have come against playoff hopefuls (Round Rock, San Antonio, Iowa). With a chance to play spoilers, the Dodgers are just 2-7 in those games.

Dinger Details: After being held without a home run in back-to-back games and seven times in the previous 12 games, the Dodgers homered four times last night. The Dodgers entered Tuesday's game with two home runs in the previous five games and four homers in the previous seven games before collecting their 11th game of the season with four or more homers...After slugging 62 homers over 27 games in July, the Dodgers have only hit 34 homers over 24 games in August. OKC's 96 homers since July 1 are second-most in the Minors, trailing only Las Vegas (124)...Yesterday Kyle Garlick collected his fourth multi-homer game this season with the OKC Dodgers. He ranks second among OKC players this season with 22 homers - while appearing just 76 games - and has homered a team-leading seven times against the Iowa Cubs in 2019.

Simply De-Lux: Last night Gavin Lux hammered his 13th homer with OKC and 26th homer of the season overall as part of a 2-for-4 effort. He has now reached base safely in 44 of his first 46 games with the OKC Dodgers and hit safely in 40 of his first 46 Triple-A games...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .402/.486/.746/1.232. He has 76 hits, 24 multi-hit games, 35 XBH, 39 RBI and 52 runs. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, OPS and hits rank second among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his runs are tied for second, SLG and 141 total bases are fifth and extra-base hits are sixth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began tracking the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .350 and his 157 total hits are fourth in the domestic Minors.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry hit safely in a third straight game Tuesday and has hit safely in 18 of his first 21 games with OKC, going 30-for-71 (.423) with seven homers, 15 extra-base hits, 25 RBI and 14 runs. He's tallied eight multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games, including four games with three or more RBI...Going back to July 25 with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 24 of his last 28 games, batting .442 (42x95) with a .500 OBP, .737 SLG and 26 RBI...Since joining OKC Aug. 4, McKinstry ranks second in the PCL in AVG (.420) and third in OPS (1.256), and SLG (.812). (*His stats from the first game on Aug. 20 - during which he went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer and walk - are officially recorded as occurring on May 10, thus the disparity in his total stats with OKC and his stats since Aug. 4.)

Kings of K's: OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,236 strikeouts, and OKC has 15 more strikeouts than second-place San Antonio despite throwing 35.1 fewer innings. The Dodgers are on pace for 1,292 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017...On the other hand, OKC's offense has 1,203 strikeouts this season - third-most in the PCL. The team single-season strikeout record is 1,208, set in 2016.

Mound Maladies: Last night Logan Bawcom turned in the team's first quality start this month and just second start of at least 6.0 innings in August. Although it's been a turbulent month for the pitching staff, they have allowed four or fewer runs in three of the last five games...OKC's 7.11 ERA this month is the highest among all teams in the domestic Minors or Majors and OKC has allowed the fifth-most runs among all teams in the domestic Minors. Opponents have totaled 177 runs and 243 hits, with 55 homers and 109 extra-base hits, batting .296...The 55 home runs allowed are the most among all teams in the Minors. The team has allowed at least one homer in a season-high 13 straight games (29 HR) and in 16 of the last 17 games (37 HR).

Around the Horn: On Tuesday, Edwin Ríos went deep for the second time his last three starts and has now homered 11 times in his last 20 games with OKC. His 30 homers between OKC and LA are a career high...Connor Joe drew his team-leading 68th walk of the season Tuesday and enters tonight ranked fourth in the PCL with 68 walks and tied for fourth with a .424 OBP...The Dodgers need to win five of their final six games to avoid tying the team's record for most losses in a season during its modern PCL era (75 in 2009 and 2011).

