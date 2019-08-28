Three-Run Ninth Inning Lifts Cubs

Oklahoma City - The Iowa Cubs scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie on the way to a 7-4 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Iowa led from the second inning and held Oklahoma City to two hits until Edwin Ri-os crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning to score the Dodgers' lone runs of the night and knot the game, 4-4.

Iowa quickly answered in the top of the ninth inning. Trent Giambrone hit a RBI double to the wall in right field to put the Cubs back in front, 5-4. Dixon Machado later added a two-run homer that landed in the Iowa bullpen in right field to extend Iowa's lead to 7-4.

With the win, Iowa (72-63) took a 2-1 lead in the four-game series between the teams as the Cubs held the Dodgers to three hits in the game.

Iowa took the lead in the second inning when starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay grounded a RBI single into center field.

Iowa then opened the third inning with third straight singles followed by back-to-back walks, including a RBI single by Mark Zagunis and bases-loaded walk to P.J. Higgins to extend Iowa's lead to 3-0.

Oklahoma City (60-74) was held without a hit through four innings before DJ Peters led off the fifth inning with a single up the middle. The Dodgers would be held to that one hit until the eighth inning.

Iowa's Giambrone added a RBI single in the seventh inning to extend the Cubs to a 4-0 lead.

The Dodgers got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning, loading the bases via a one-out walk by Jake Peter, double by Cameron Perkins and a two-out walk by Zach McKinstry.

RÃ-os came up to bat next and hit a grand slam onto the Devon Deck in right field to knot the game, 4-4. The grand slam was the fifth of the season for the Dodgers and second of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as RÃ-os homered in a second straight game. The grand slam was RÃ-os' first since hitting one for OKC June 10, 2018 in Fresno.

The Dodgers drew two walks with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were unable to bring home a run.

Iowa and Oklahoma City combined for 24 strikeouts and 18 walks in the game, as Dodgers pitchers issued a season-high 12 walks and Iowa pitchers racked up 16 strikeouts.

Iowa pitcher Dakota Mekkes (4-2) allowed the Dodgers' grand slam, but picked up the win, allowing four runs on two hits over 1.1 innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Dillon Maples pitched a shutout ninth inning for his seventh save of the season.

Dodgers pitcher Jaime Schulz (2-3) was charged with the loss, allowing Iowa's three runs in the ninth inning.

