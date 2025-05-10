New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Hope Avayevu and Darius Johnson scored either side of halftime to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United before a crowd of 10,844 at Isotopes Park, earning Rising a third consecutive regular season victory in New Mexico as McKinze Gaines' late goal couldn't spark a comeback for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.