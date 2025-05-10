New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hope Avayevu and Darius Johnson scored either side of halftime to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 2-1 victory against New Mexico United before a crowd of 10,844 at Isotopes Park, earning Rising a third consecutive regular season victory in New Mexico as McKinze Gaines' late goal couldn't spark a comeback for the hosts.
