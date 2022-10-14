NBC's the Voice Contestant, Cara Brindisi to Perform on Railers Opening Night

WORCESTER, Mass - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that Cara Brindisi, Worcester musician and contestant on NBC's The Voice will perform during the first intermission at the Worcester Railers Home Opener presented by M&T Bank at the DCU Center on Saturday, Oct. 22. Brindisi officially became a member of music icon, Gwen Stefani's team on the show after performing Taylor Swifts, "All Too Well."

Railers' Opening Weekend will not be Brindisi's first experience singing on the ice in downtown Worcester.

"One of my first performances was as a young child singing at the Centrum during an IceCats game," said Brindisi. "I was all by myself and sang the National Anthem; it was awesome."

Railers fans can look forward to Brindisi taking center ice for a special performance. She will greet fans and sign autographs during the second period intermission. Following the game, Railers fans can enjoy a free concert by Brindisi at Off the Rails Music Venue, located across from the DCU Center at 90 Commercial St. Railers game attendees will be given priority access and may skip the general public line. The show will start after the completion of the Railers Opening Night game.

Fans can celebrate the Railers' return to the ice with two action-packed games on Opening Weekend against Adirondack Thunder on Sat., Oct. 22 and Sun., Oct. 23. Saturday will include a Pre-Game Block Party presented by Encore Casino on Commercial Street featuring live music by Third Gear, barbecue by Off the Rails, craft beer tastings, and fun vendors. On Sunday, the Railers will host their inaugural Kids Takeover Game, benefiting The CASAProject Worcester County, where kids will run the show and participate in all areas of the game production.

For more information on Cara Brindisi, please visit http://www.carabrindisi.com

