Steelheads Grab Game One of Pre-Season 3-2 Over Utah

OISE, IDAHO - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 on Friday night in the first of two pre-season games between the two opponents. Janis Svanenbergs, Nick Canade, and A.J. White all found the back of the net while Jake Kupsky made 20 saves in between the pipes for the win.

Idaho Steelheads (3), Utah Grizzlies (2)

Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 | 7:10 p.m.

Idaho Central Arena | Boise, Idaho

Utah led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes of play on a power-play score but the Steelheads struck twice 46 apart from one another late in the second to take a 2-1 lead into the final frame. A power-play goal from the captain A.J. White early in the third made it 3-1 but the Grizzlies were able to get the game back within one 46 seconds later. Behind Kupsky's 11 third period saves the Steelheads were able to hang on for a 3-2 victory.

SCORING

- 1st, 12:17 | 0-1, UTA GOAL: Nate Clurman centered a pass to Dakota Raabe in the high slot with just six seconds left in the power-play and Raabe was able to beat Kupsky on the one timer low glove side.

- 2nd, 15:41 | 1-1, IDH GOAL: From behind the cage Jordan Kawaguchi centered a pass to Janis Svanenbergs in the high slot who one timed in past Parik.

- 2nd, 16:27 | 2-1, IDH GOAL: On a gritty effort from defenseman Nick Canade to gain entry into the offensive zone, the defender would send a shot past Parik inside the low left circle.

- 3rd, 2:53 | 3-1, IDH GOAL: From the right point Darren Brady sent a pass to the center point to Matt Register who wristed one in front where A.J. White was able to tip it home.

- 3rd 3:39 | 3-2, IDH GOAL: Andrew Nielsen from below the left circle was able to beat Kupsky upstairs.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho had the 34-22 lead in shots on goal... the Steelheads went 1-for-5 on the power-play while Utah went 1-for-4.

- Jake Kupsky finished with 20 saves including 10 in the third period.

- Nick Canade and Colton Kehler each picked up fighting majors.

- Darren Brady, Matt Register, Colton Kehler, Zach Walker, and Jordan Kawaguchi all recorded assists.

- Wade Murphy, Jack Becker, and Nick Canade led the Steelheads with four shots a piece.

THREE STARS

1) A.J. White

2) Keaton Jameson (UTA)

3) Janis Svanenbergs

The Steelheads celebrate their 25th season of hockey in Boise with the home opener at the Idaho Central Arena on Fri., Oct. 28 at 7:10 p.m. vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

