K-Wings Open Preseason, Fall to Walleye at Home

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, couldn't maintain their early momentum in their first preseason game and lost to the Toledo Walleye by a score of 6-2 on Friday at the Wings Event Center.

Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc (1) got the scoring started early for Kalamazoo with an unassisted laser from the blue line at the 1:26 mark of the first period to give Kalamazoo the lead.

Toledo then scored five unanswered goals in 27 minutes, starting at the 16:01 mark of the first, to erase the K-Wings' early 1-0 advantage and rolled to victory in the first of the two teams' pair of preseason matchups.

Anthony Collins also brought K-Wings fans to their feet by taking down Toledo's Doug Blaisdell in a fight at the 5:38 mark of the first.

Mason McCarty (1) struck back with a deflected power-play goal, off the initial Collin Saccoman (1) shot, at the 10:45 mark of the third. LeBlanc (1) also assisted on the goal for his second point of the night.

The Walleye added another goal just 20 seconds after McCarty's to cap the game's scoring.

Trevor Gorsuch made 28 saves in the loss, and the K-Wings went 1-2 on the power play.

Kalamazoo will turn around to play the Walleye in Toledo on Saturday for the second and final preseason contest. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The K-Wings Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m. versus Indy at Wings Event Center. Click HERE to secure your Home Opener Ticket Pack and witness the start of the 48th season of Kalamazoo Wings Hockey.

