Everblades Renew Broadcast Partnership, Announce Broadcast Team for 2022-23 Season

October 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades Professional Hockey Club announced today that Beasley Broadcasting returns to bring the excitement of Everblades hockey to listeners across Southwest Florida throughout the 2022-23 season.

Blades fans can catch the action on the Everblades Radio Network at several different frequencies on the radio dial. ESPN Southwest Florida has returned to its original frequency of 770 WBCN-AM and is also carried on 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and 96.1 HD2.

ESPN Southwest Florida is also streamed online at www.ESPNSWFL.com.

In related news, the Everblades have announced their broadcast team for the 2022-23 season. The team has hired Alli Vellucci as the Everblades rinkside reporter and Jake Maurice as the away play-by-play broadcaster, in addition to Mike Kelly returning to call the action at home games.

Vellucci, a Michigan native, was part of the broadcast team and social media coordinator with the Chicago Wolves. She also worked as the rinkside reporter and social media intern for the Charlotte Checkers. Vellucci has been a part of two Calder Cup Championships - first with the 2020 Charlotte Checkers and then with the Chicago Wolves in 2022.

Maurice, a Winnipeg native, has spent the past three seasons as the broadcaster of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's Winnipeg Blues. Living and broadcasting in Winnipeg, he has seen just about everything while wearing a headset - the most memorable moment in the booth was calling a goalie goal scored by the Blues' netminder last October, the MJHL's first since 2013. He has also broadcast for the Winnipeg Jets' radio team, providing out-of-town updates live during the pregame, postgame, and intermissions.

Fans can find a link to the online stream of every Everblades broadcast by clicking on the "Listen Now" tab under "News & Media" on floridaeverblades.com.

In addition to the radio call, Everblades fans can watch every game through FloHockey. For more information on FloHockey subscription packages, visit FloHockey.TV.

