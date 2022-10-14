Constantinou Signs Two-Way with San Jose; Thunder Acquires MacPherson

October 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two transactions today. Billy Constantinou was loaned to the San Jose Barracuda and signed a one year, two-way AHL contract. The Thunder have also acquired defenseman Dylan MacPherson from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for Carter Johnson and a future consideration. In addition, defenseman Mathieu Boislard has been released from his tryout agreement.

"First, I would like to congratulate Billy on signing his first American Hockey League deal," stated Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "This is well deserved for him and it will help us out as well. Lastly, trading away a player like Carter Johnson is never easy. However, I feel like we have improved on the backend with the addition of Dylan MacPherson. He can play a ton of minutes, was a team captain in Wheeling and will help us immediately on our blueline."

Constantinou signs his first AHL deal. Wichita acquired him in a trade at the deadline last year from the Atlanta Gladiators. The second-year defenseman tallied eight assists in nine contests for the Thunder.

MacPherson, 24, is entering his fourth year as a pro. The Redcliff, Alberta native was invited to training camp with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks. Last season, MacPherson was named team captain for the Nailers. He appeared in 24 regular season games, netting 10 points (3g, 7a) and also added three points (1g, 2a) in 11 playoff games.

He turned pro in 2018-19 with the Springfield Thunderbirds and played most of the 2020-21 campaign with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 54 games, he netted 17 points(4g, 13a) while also appearing in two games for the Springfield that season.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner played three seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Medicine Hat Tigers. He finished with 43 points (6g, 37a) in 181 games and added six assists in 18 playoff games.

The Thunder plays its only exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 against the Tulsa Oilers at the Oilers Ice Center.

Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen Americans.

