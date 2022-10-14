Grizzlies Begin Preseason in Boise

Who: Utah Grizzlies Vs. Idaho Steelheads

Where: Idaho Central Arena - Boise, Idaho

When: Friday, October 14th, 7:10pm

Broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/c/THEUTAHGRIZZLIES , FloHockey.TV.

Utah Grizzlies kick off their First of two preseason games against longtime rivals the Idaho Steelheads, in Boise, Idaho, on Friday. Grizzlies met the Steelheads 16 times in the 2021/2022 regular season, and held a 9-6-0-1 record against them.

The second preseason game will be on Saturday, October 15th, at The Weber County Ice Sheet, in Ogden Utah. Puck drops at 7:10pm.

Bear Bites: last season, the grizzlies acquired a 42-27-2-1 record, earning the 1st seed position in the mountain division, and a playoff spot. The Grizzlies played 3 playoff series, with successful wins against the Tulsa Oilers and Rapid City Rush, and then ultimately falling to the Toledo Walleye in 5 games.

Out of Hibernation: Grizzlies are led by head coach Ryan Kinasewich, Who made his head coaching debut during the 2021/2022 season, after being the assistant coach for four years prior.

The Grizzlies will also be welcoming back 20 players who have Grizzlies regular season/playoff experience.

Returning: Garrett Metcalf (G), Victor Bartley (D), Nate Clurman (D), Connor McDonald (D), Kyle Betts (F), Dylan Fitze (F), James Shearer (D), Tyler Penner (F), Dakota Raabe (F), Tarun Fizer (F) Ben Tardif (F), Zach Tsekos (F) Johnny Walker (F) Neil Robinson (F), Christian Simeone (F), Keaton Jameson (F), Jordon Stone (D), Kyle Pouncy (D) Joey Colatarci (D), Andrew Nielson (D)

New Faces: Defenseman Brycen Martin played with Maine and Indy last season. In 39 games with Indy, Martin had 4 goals and 19 assists. Forward Cam Strong played last season with Reading and South Carolina. Goaltender Lukas Parik and forward Cameron Wright were reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Forward Joey Strada is on a tryout deal with Utah. Strada was with the Grizzlies in training camp prior to the 2021-2022 season. Defenseman Victor Bartley could be new because the last time Bartley suited up for the Grizzlies was back in the 2009-2010 season, where he was a teammate of current Grizzlies Head Coach/GM Ryan Kinasewich.

Regular Season Home Opener: The Utah Grizzlies will kick off the 2022/2023 regular season at the Maverik Center, against Rapid City Rush Friday, October 21st at 7:10pm.

