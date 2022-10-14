Icemen Fall to Ghost Pirates in Preseason Opener

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Savannah Ghost Pirates used a two-goal first period and a sound outing by goaltender Jordan Papirny to defeat the Jacksonville Icemen 4-1 in preseason action at the Community First Igloo Friday evening.

In their first ever action, the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates raced out to a 2-0 first period lead on strong net front play. Spencer Dorowicz redirected a shot at the crease that looped over the shoulder of Icemen goaltender Talyn Boyko to give Savannah a 1-0 edge.

Later in the period, Spencer Naas crashed the net and found the puck to the left of the crease. Naas shoved the puck into the net to extend the lead for his club 2-0.

Jacksonville found its stride in the third period and started to mount offensive pressure before finding the back of the net at the halfway point of the period. Rookie blue liner Brendan Less delivered a shot from the point that was tipped and redirected into the net by Matt Salhany to pull the Icemen with one.

Moments later, Savannah quickly quelled the Icemen momentum on a pair of tallies scored by Hawkinson and Carson Rose to secure a 4-1 Ghost Pirates victory to open up preseason play.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at the Community First Igloo at 4:00 p.m.

