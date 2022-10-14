Max Finley Joins Hershey Bears

October 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that Equipment Manager Max Finley has accepted a new position as an assistant equipment manager with Hershey.

"Max has done a terrific job over the last two seasons treating our player's injuries and making sure they were in the best possible shape come game time," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We are extremely happy for him and look forward to continuing to work with him."

Finley joined the Rays prior to the 2020-21 season and oversaw all athletic training duties during the team's run to the 2021 Kelly Cup Finals. The Peoria, IL native earns his first promotion to the AHL after assisting during the past three Hershey training camps.

"I am incredibly grateful to the Stingrays organization for the opportunity to work with the team over the last two seasons," said Max. "I want to thank Todd Halloran, Rob Concannon, and the rest of the Stingrays staff for their support. I am excited for my new journey in Hershey PA, and I will be following the Rays closely all season."

Finley spent the 2019-20 season in his hometown as the athletic trainer for the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). At the conclusion of the campaign, he was named the league's Athletic Trainer of the Year by his fellow SPHL equipment managers and athletic trainers.

A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Finley, played hockey at the ACHA level as a student and also played junior hockey for the Peoria Mustangs in the NA3HL. Finley has also participated in the Deaflympics, representing Team USA in ice hockey. Most recently, he helped lead the team to a gold medal in December of 2019 when the Winter Deaflympics were held in Italy.

The Stingrays kick off their 30th season celebration at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, October 22 against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

