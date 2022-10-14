Royals Open Preseason on the Road against Thunder

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, begin their preseason against the Adirondack Thunder Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals hold a 7-0-1-0 record against the Thunder in eight consecutive preseason games since 2017. In preseason games at Cool Insuring Arena, the Royals are undefeated with a 4-0 record against the Thunder.

Tonight will feature the debut of the 28-man Training Camp roster as well as first year head coach James Henry, and assistant coach Jason Binkley. This is the fourth preseason opener with the debut of both a new head coach and assistant coach in franchise history.

James Henry speaks to the media during Royals Training Camp.

The Training Camp roster features eight players who appeared in at least one game last season for the Royals. Forwards Tyler Kirkup and Shane Sellar skated in six and three games respectively last season while Charlie Gerard skated in the opening eight games of the season before being called up to Lehigh Valley. Defensemen Dominic Cormier, Mike Chen, Will MacKinnon, Garrett McFadden and Mason Millman scored 85 points collectively in 177 total regular season games combined. In the regular season, Cormier finished fourth among defensemen in goals scored(16) in the league.

MacKinnon and Millman both attended the 2022 Flyers Training Camp under the direction of head coach John Tortorella. Both young defensemen attended camp until they were assigned to Lehigh Valley(AHL) on Friday, September 30.

The Royals return to live game action for the first time since falling in game seven of the North Division Final round to the Newfoundland Growlers. In the 2021-22 regular season, the Royals finished as the first place in the North Division with a 45-17-7-2 record and a .693 point percentage. Adirondack finished sixth in the North Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference, last place in both standings. Adirondack posted a 27-40-4-0 record and a .408 point percentage in the regular season. The Thunder failed to reach the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since the team relocated to Glens Fall, New York from Stockton, California where they were formerly known as the Stockton Thunder.

The Royals host the Thunder for their final preseason game on Saturday, October 15th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tickets to the Royals preseason game on October 15th are FREE with the donation of a canned good for Reading's local food bank, Helping Harvest. Be the first fans to see the Royals' 2022-23 roster in action in the preseason finale at Santander Arena.

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

