Ben Tardif Reassigned to Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Ben Tardif was reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Tardif is in the second year of a 2 year AHL contract.

Last season Tardif led the Grizzlies in assists (39) and points (59). In the 2022 Kelly Cup playoffs Tardif had 5 goals and 25 assists in 18 games. The 25 assists were tied for the second most in league history for a single postseason.

Tardif was named to the 2021-22 League All-Rookie team. He leads all league rookies with 39 assists and was tied for 2nd in points. Tardif led Utah with 19 multiple point games. Some memorable moments last season included an overtime game winner on March 9, 2022 vs Kansas City. 3 days later on March 12 vs Kansas City, Tardif had 3 goals and 1 assist in a 6-3 win.

There's a ton of continuity for the 2022-2023 Grizzlies. Of the 25 players in Grizzlies camp, 19 played with Utah last season.

The Grizzlies are playing in preseason action against the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on October 14th at 7:10 pm. On Saturday, October 15th the Grizzlies and Steelheads will meet at the Weber County Ice Sheet. Tickets are available through the Ogden Mustangs hockey club. The home opener for the 2022-2023 regular season is on October 21st vs Rapid City at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Training Camp Roster

Forwards (14): Kyle Betts, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Christian Simeone, Joey Strada, Cam Strong, Ben Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (9): Victor Bartley, Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders (2): Garrett Metcalf, Lukas Parik.

