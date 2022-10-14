Marlies Roster Littered with Growlers Grads

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce 10 former players have been named to the Toronto Marlies (AHL) opening night roster.

Five forwards (Ryan Chyzowski, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Pavel Gogolev, Marc Johnstone, Bobby McMann), four defensemen (Matt Hellickson, Noel Hoefenmayer, Mac Hollowell, Matteo Peitroniro), and one goaltender (Keith Petruzzelli) make up the ten Growlers alumni graduating to the next level, with eight of these former Newfoundland players suiting up in the ECHL during the 2021-22 season.

Several current Marlies played crucial roles for the Growlers last season as Peitroniro (59) and Johnstone (58) sat 2nd and 3rd respectively in regular season games played for Newfoundland in 2021-22, while Petruzzelli earned ECHL All-Rookie & Second All-Star Team honours for his stellar season in the crease.

A further 12 players currently in training camp with Newfoundland are on AHL contracts with Toronto as the Growlers continue to take great pride in their role within the Toronto Maple Leafs prospect development pipeline.

Come check out the next crop of future Marlies as the Growlers kick off their fourth season of ECHL hockey on Friday, October 21 when they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals, at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

